Animated Feature ‘The Canterville Ghost’ Starring Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie And Others Sets Release With Shout! Studios & Blue Fox Entertainment 

EXCLUSIVE: Shout! Studios and Blue Fox Entertainment have jointly acquired North American rights to the starry new animated feature The Canterville Ghost from Beverly Hills-based sales agent Cinema Management Group, Deadline has learned.

Emerging from a multi-year alliance between Shout! Studios and Blue Fox, the deal sets the film for a strategic rollout across multiple platforms, beginning with a theatrical launch timed for Halloween.

A Stephen Fry-led reimagining of the same-name short story by Oscar Wilde that screened as an Official Selection of the 2023 Annecy Animation Film Festival, The Canterville Ghost tells the story of a modern American family that moves to their recently purchased country home, Canterville Chase in England, only to find it is haunted by a ghost. Effectively, Sir Simon de Canterville (Fry) has been haunting the grounds of Canterville Chase successfully for over 300 years, but he meets his match when he tries to scare out the new arrivals.

In addition to Fry, the voice cast includes Hugh Laurie (House), Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor), Emily Carey (House of the Dragon), David Harewood (Supergirl), Meera Syal (Yesterday), Miranda Hart (Spy), Toby Jones (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) and Imelda Staunton (The Crown). Kim Burdon (Stressed Eric) directed alongside co-director Robert Chandler (The Amazing Maurice), from a screenplay by Giles New & Keiron Self. Producers included Robert Chandler of Space Age Films, Gina Carter of Sprout Pictures, P. Jayakumar of Toonz Media Group, and Nadia Khamlichi and Martin Metz of Align. The exec producers are Fry, Jerry Hibbert, Bob Benton, Hilary Strong, Edward Noeltner, Nessa McGill, Nadia Khamlichi, P. Jayakumar, Pual Cummins, Paul, Grindey, and Charles Moore.

“We are thrilled about this new opportunity to work with CMG following our successful release with Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon. Furthermore, we’re excited to be collaborating with Blue Fox Entertainment,” said Shout! Studios’ EVP, Kids & Family Entertainment, Melissa Boag. “This unique opportunity brings together the entrepreneurial spirit and expertise that have defined three great independent media companies. Together, we look forward to presenting this captivating feature to a broad audience.”

Stated Blue Fox Entertainment founder James Huntsman, “We are thrilled to partner with the amazing team at Shout! Studios and take this animated family ghost story to theatrical audiences across the country just in time for Halloween.”

Added Cinema Management Group President Edward Noeltner, “We’re delighted to see that the first animated adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s timeless classic is being championed by Shout! Studios and Blue Fox Entertainment in North America.”

The Canterville Ghost‘s N.A. deal was negotiated by Boag, SVP of Acquisitions & Originals Jordan Fields, and VP of Business Affairs Steven Katz on behalf of Shout! Studios, Patrick Alach of Longo & Alach LLP for Blue Fox Entertainment, and Noeltner on behalf of CMG.