‘The Bachelorette’ Finale: Charity Finds Her Happily Ever After

SPOILER ALERT! This post contains details from the Season 20 finale of ABC’s The Bachelorette.

Charity Lawson is officially engaged!

Season 20 of The Bachelorette wrapped up on Monday night with a three-hour episode, including the After the Final Rose segment. Charity accepted a proposal from Dotun Olubeko, but not before saying an emotional goodbye to her runner up, Joey Graziadei.

You guessed it, that means that Charity ultimately decided not to give Aaron another chance, even after his surprise appearance in Fiji sent her into a bit of a spiral about whether she’d made the right decision by sending him home.

And lucky for Bachelor Nation, we won’t have to wait long for more. At this point, the franchise is basically airing year-round. The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise both premiere in September.