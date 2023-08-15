‘The Bachelorette’ Season 20 Heats Up With Strong Delayed Viewing Audience For Fantasy Suites

EXCLUSIVE: The Bachelorette is heating up the airwaves this summer.

The August 7 episode, which saw Charity Lawson narrow in on her final suitors during overnight dates, has reached a new season-high in both total viewers and the entertainment demographic.

After three days of viewing across both linear and streaming platforms, the fantasy suites episode managed 4.4M viewers and a 1.23 rating among adults 18-49, according to ABC. That’s the strongest multiplatform telecast for The Bachelorette this summer.

In terms of linear viewership (not accounting for digital platforms), the episode grew 9% over the week prior with an audience of 3.5M after three days of delayed viewing (up from 3.2M the previous week). That means that around a million viewers caught the episode on streaming.

It also ballooned 29% in the demo, with a 0.71 rating — compared to a 0.55 rating the week before — which is the biggest week-over-week gain in the demo for the season.

The Bachelorette is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.

Season 20 is set to conclude on August 21. Read our recap of the Men Tell All and an interview with Charity here.