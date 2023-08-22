‘The Bachelor’ Taps Joey Graziadei As Season 28 Lead

Well, that was fast!

Just moments after his emotional exit from The Bachelorette, fan favorite Joey Graziadei was announced as the lead for Season 28 of The Bachelor.

The 28-year-old teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, will take another shot at love next year, which is when the season is set to debut. The Bachelor generally airs in the winter, which will follow The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise in the fall.

Here’s what ABC has to say about Joey: “As the Bachelor, Graziadei is looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing and ending his days watching the sunset but knows he has much more love to give, and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life.”

The Bachelor is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Jodi Baskerville and Jeff Thomas serve as executive producers.