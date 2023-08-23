Terry Funk Dies: Wrestling Legend Who Appeared In ‘Road House,’ Stallone Movies, Was 79

Terry Funk, the man Ric Flair called today, “A Great Wrestler, Entertainer, Unbelievably Fearless, And A Great Friend!” died Wednesday, according to Flair and fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Mick Foley. He was 79.

In his tribute, Foley, a multiple time WWE champion, called Funk “the greatest wrestler I ever saw.”

“If you get the chance, look up a Terry Funk match or a Terry Funk promo, and give thanks that this incredible man gave so much, for so long, to so many,” Foley continued. “There will never be another like him. May God bless Terry, his friends, family and all who loved him. RIP my dear friend – it was an honor to know you. #RIPTerryFunk

Championships held by Funk include the ECW World Heavyweight Championship, NWA World Heavyweight Championship, USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship, WWF World Tag Team Championship, and ECW World Television Championship. He headlined ECW’s premier annual pay-per-view event, November to Remember, three times. Funk has been inducted into multiple halls of fame, among them WWE, WCW, NWA, and Hardcore.

Funk also has numerous film and television credits. He appeared as a bouncer in the movie Road House with Patrick Swayze. In 1999, Funk was featured in director Barry Blaustein’s wrestling documentary Beyond the Mat. He has also appeared in other movies such as Paradise Alley, The Ringer, and Over the Top.

Funk also appeared in the short-lived Western Wildside TV series in 1985. He also choreographed the street fight between Rocky Balboa and his nemesis Tommy Gunn at the end of Rocky V. Funk also had a short lived career in music. He released the album “Great Texan” in 1984, which fans considered a “cult classic”.