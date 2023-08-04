Ted Hope On The “Combative Environment” At Amazon, Why He Is Skeptical Of SAG-AFTRA’s Interim Agreements & The Future Of Indie Filmmaking — Locarno

Following a rapturously received industry keynote on Thursday, veteran indie producer Ted Hope is the talk of the town in Locarno. Attendees on the ground are describing Hope’s ambitious and expansive speech as the much-needed “kick in the ass” Hollywood Execs needed to hear if cinema has any chance of becoming a much fairer and equitable industry.

Speaking with Deadline the morning after, Hope plays down his hype, saying he still gets nervous before presenting his ideas publicly. But he now sees provoking conversation around the state of the industry as an unofficial obligation.

“Someone once said to me, Ted, you like to say the things aloud that everyone else whispers about. And so I thought, yes, that’s my role,” he said, “I’m going to speak about what is only whispered.”

Hope’s keynote, titled Indie Films: 50 Years of Building The Wrong Thing, touched on several topics he has discussed before, in interviews or on his industry blog, HopeForFilm, such as the unstable nature of indie filmmaking. The keynote also tackled several contemporary issues, like the two current strikes against the Hollywood studios, one by the WGA and another by SAG-AFTRA. Below, Hope digs deeper into his views about the strikes, including why he is skeptical of interim agreements between the unions and producers. He also raises an eyebrow over the DGA’s decision to lock a deal with the studios.

“I don’t understand why the DGA settled so quickly, he said.

Hope also discusses his tenure at Amazon, a time that he said was fruitful yet “combative.” He joined the streamer in 2015 as head of the Development, Production, and Acquisitions team, and he was elevated to co-Head of Movies in July 2018. He left the company in 2020, returning to his work as an indie producer.

DEADLINE: Congrats on a very popular keynote. One of the most common responses I heard here in Locarno was that people found it hard to believe you had a good experience at Amazon. What was your time at Amazon really like?

TED HOPE: Well, good is relative. At a certain point in my life, I realized that if I don’t have things to fight against, I don’t feel fulfilled. So I like a combative environment. And Amazon was a combative environment, particularly in the beginning. But it did make me angry, too. During my time at the company, I had to learn to meditate, so I wasn’t waking up furious. But that atmosphere sparks things in me. I also got to work with people I’ve wanted to work with. I made Chi-Raq with Spike and Patterson with Jarmusch. That is exactly what I wanted to do. It’s different as an Executive compared to a producer. The points of impact are few and far between as an executive, but there are moments when you can enable things.

The first boss I had at Amazon, Roy Price, agreed with me that quality diminishes if you are super restrictive on your budget. For example, with Chi-Raq, I told Spike that if you have any big ideas, tell me and I’ll make them happen. He then came to me and said he was shooting on location in two days and wanted to do a dance sequence. In those two days, we cleared the song and gave him an extra $200,000 to do it. And to me, it’s one of my favorite bits in the movie. We made about 60 films when I was there. And they never forced me to deviate from my mission of authored cinema. Did I like having my budget diminish? No. Did I like having to constantly fight about why my strategy for cinema made sense? No. Did I like losing some of those battles? No.

DEADLINE: Since your departure, Amazon Studios has come under some fire. Jennifer Salke has faced some criticism for her decisions. What do you think about the studio’s position now you’ve left?

HOPE: It’s a challenging situation because of their success. They have a ton of subscribers. Global streamers had the right tactic for their business goal: audience acquisition. However, none of them understood the extent of the support system needed to keep the attributes of cinema strong under that business goal. Context, curation, exhibition, audience engagement, and audience development are all aspects of cinema. Cinema, in streaming, gets reduced to another product. I believe the answer is to look at streaming as a utility. Steamers shouldn’t be allowed to manufacture their own content. They should acquire from third-party suppliers. Look at somewhere like the UK, where the broadcasters were required to acquire like 25% of their programming from independent producers. In a few years, the percentage naturally rose to around 70%. If we looked at streaming similarly, we would see a further blossoming of what was there.

DEADLINE: The strikes… I assume everything is on hold for you right now?

HOPE: Yeah, everything is on hold, and it’s depressing. It’s hard to game what’s the right thing to do. I’m not 100% sure it’s the interim agreements, as much as I would like to get my movies made. The nature of unions, coming from the child of former union presidents, is that you look out for the common good. And that’s generally wages, quality of life, work, and opportunity.

To me, questions of data transparency, data ownership, and generative AI are everything. If we had a bill of rights for artists, it would say artists should own the data their work generates. If we had a metric to value the quality of life, we would recognize that culture is one of the reasons we want to be alive. And that comes from authorship and authenticity of experience, which a machine will never understand. So how do we protect that in a pressure cooker environment? Maybe there are wonderful strategists on the union side of things, but I don’t understand why the DGA settled so quickly. I know they got good wages and won some good things, but these other issues are really important. I hate to see them sacrificed.

I hear that a lot of private equity is excited about the interim agreements because they can fund work that will be needed due to the gaps along the way. In the past, I’ve also experienced strategies that might masquerade as one thing and have other consequences down the line. If many films are generated under interim agreements, and the global streamers then decide they’re not going to honor them because of a principle that the unions campaigned for and that money gets sacrificed, we lose the strength of a well-balanced ecosystem. The last ten years have been incredibly undermining for the indie ecosystem, particularly the private equity sector. And this could be like a final nail in the coffin, and I don’t think people have thought through all those repercussions.

DEADLINE: Amongst all the uncertainty in the industry right now, there does seem to be a promising crop of independent producers making a path for themselves. I’m thinking about The Daniels or, say, the studio A24, who are the descendants of a scene people like yourself and peers like Christine Vachon created. What do you think about what you and your peers have left behind?

HOPE: The biggest difference between when I started and right now is the huge cost of living increase. I was able to get paid and learn along the way. Producers are the most generative part of the industry. I’m biased, but I’ve been involved intimately with over 130 movies. You’re not going to have a director or screenwriter who could say the same. I police my movies from birth to forever because there’s no death. We now don’t have the mechanisms to help producers become holistic producers like Christine and me, who know how to do everything from the beginning and on that ongoing course. And I don’t think people can get the cash, frankly, but also the workflow that allows them to build the support structures to care for those films. However, we’ve all helped bring forth enough exciting cinema that every generation will always see and be inspired by to make their versions. In this current era of abundance, the question is, where will we build the support structures to allow each generation to have that opportunity?