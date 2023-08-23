Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ Sampled In Prime Video’s ‘Wilderness’ Trailer

Swifties were in for a treat as the trailer for Amazon’s Prime Video series Wilderness dropped. As a key component of the teaser, Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” played in the background.

The song is a re-recorded track from Reputation and it made its global debut in the teaser trailer, which you can view in the video posted above.

Wilderness is a UK original that is set to drop on September 15 on Prime Video. The thriller stars Jenna Coleman as Liv and Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Will.

The logline for the series is, “Liv becomes the actress starring in Will’s bad dreams after she learns about his betrayal, and her heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury. The couple embark on an American road trip Liv’s fantasized about since she was little, from the Grand Canyon on through Yosemite, before ending up with a hedonistic weekend in Las Vegas. For Will, it’s a chance to make amends; for Liv, it’s a very different prospect—a landscape where accidents happen all the time. The perfect place to get revenge. Look what he made her do…”

Taylor Swift’s track “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” is the latest addition to the psychological thriller driven by a female team, created by Marnie Dickens, based on B.E. Jones’ novel, directed by So Yong Kim, and executive produced by Elizabeth Kilgarriff.