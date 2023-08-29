Taylor Swift Is First Woman To Hit Remarkable Spotify Milestone

It certainly has not been a cruel summer for Taylor Swift. The ubiquitous singer-songwriter today added a new accomplishment in her astonishing career, becoming the first female artist to hit 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The Sweden-based global music streamer, which boasts more than 550 million users worldwide, spilled the news on social media today, calling it “queen behavior.”

Queen behavior 👑 On August 29th, Taylor Swift became the first female artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners. pic.twitter.com/p7smvexszE — Spotify (@Spotify) August 29, 2023

One of only four three-time Album of the Year Grammy winners, and the only female one, Swift is simply dominating the U.S. music charts lately. She has a remarkable six albums in Billboard’s Top 20 at the moment — and 10 in the Top 200 — and three singles in the Top 20. She also just extended her record streak of 78 consecutive weeks atop Billboard’s Artist 100 chart, which measures activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming.

She is on an international leg of her record-smashing Eras Tour before heading back to North America in mid-October. She recently played a sold-out six-night stand at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and just added 15 more dates to the tour. That all followed Swift’s very-public late-2022 dustup with Ticketmaster, after demand for her concert tickets crashed the ticketer’s site. Its parent LiveNation later faced a heated Senate grilling about its practices, and President Joe Biden soon afterward called on Congress to place limits on concert-ticket fees.

That, in turn, led to Ticketmaster saying in June that it will offer “all-in” pricing on show ducats.