Taylor Swift Announces Additional 2024 North American Eras Tour Dates

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Christopher Polk

Taylor Swift has added 15 2024 North American shows as part of her blockbuster Eras Tour, with multiple performances set for Toronto, Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis.

Gracie Abrams was announced as the opener for all the fall 2024 North American shows.

The singer announced the new dates on social media today. “Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era,” Swift writes. “Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams!”

The fall 2024 additions will include six shows at Toronto’s Rogers Centre, and three shows each at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome and Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium.

See below for dates and itinerary.

Last month, Swift has added 14 European shows to her 2024 Eras Tour, and announced that rock band Paramore will be her opening act.

