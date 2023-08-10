Taylor Swift Announces ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Release Date At Last Eras Tour Show In Los Angeles



Taylor Swift told the Los Angeles crowd on the final night of the 2023 U.S. leg of The Eras Tour that her next re-recorded album will be ‘1989 Taylor’s Version.’

The Wednesday announcement capped a wave a speculation that Swift would reveal the ‘1989’ rerecording on 8/9. She alluded to that when breaking the news at the top of the acoustic section toward the end of the concert while also pointing to the string of blue outfits she had worn during the show, including the one she had on for the announcement.



‘1989,’ Swift’s fifth studio album, was released October 27, 2014. Nine years later to the date, ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ will drop October 27, 2023.



Swift has been re-recording some of her albums after her former label, Big Machine Records, sold her masters in 2019. She has been vocal about her desire to have control over her work.

“When I announced that I was doing re-records, that was something I expected to be a me thing; just a personal thing,” she told the crowd tonight. “Since I was a teenager, I wanted to own my own music and they way to do it was to re-record my albums. You embraced that… you celebrated that. You really decided that it was your fight too, and that you were 100% behind me, and if I care about it, you care about it. And I just want to thank you for that.”

