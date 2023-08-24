Tarzan Creator Edgar Rice Burroughs To Be Honored At Second Tarzana International Film Festival

Edgar Rice Burroughs Inc. has partnered with LA’s Tarzana International Film Festival (Sep 29– Oct 1) to honor the author best known for creating the Tarzan and John Carter Of Mars characters.

Opening night festivities will include the screening of the 2017 documentary Tarzan: The Man Behind The Legend, followed by a Q&A with the director and cast.

The festival, which takes place at the Regal Cinemas in the Sherman Oaks Galleria, will bestow the inaugural Edgar Rice Burroughs Legacy Award at the closing night gala. The award will be presented to an “iconic industry writer known for their work in the genres of science fiction, fantasy, and adventure”.

This year, the event will also celebrate Warner Bros’ centennial with a screening of 2007 feature The Brothers Warner directed by Cass Warner Sperling, granddaughter of longtime studio head Jack Warner. The documentary chronicles the creation and rise of the first major Hollywood studio.

In 1919, prolific author Burroughs moved from Chicago to a 550-acre ranch in the San Fernando Valley to be close to Hollywood following the success of Tarzan of the Apes starring Elmo Lincoln, the first film in history to gross more than $1M at the box office. The town where he settled was later renamed Tarzana after his most beloved character.

There have been 53 Tarzan movies and seven TV series, and Edgar Rice Burroughs Studios tells us that it is working on bringing more of its characters to screen. Burroughs incorporated himself 100 years ago.