‘Talk 2 Me’ In The Works From A24 & Danny And Michael Philippou

In what is no surprise, A24 is reteaming with Danny and Michael Philippou for the sequel to this summer’s cult horror pic, Talk to Me.

Talk 2 Me will be written by Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman, and directed by Danny and Michael Philippou.

Before the pic’s opening, Danny Philippou told Deadline that given his redrafts, he couldn’t help “but start writing other scenes, scenes of different people experiencing the hands, continuing on these characters’ story. So, there’s scenes for a sequel, yeah.”

A24 acquired the Australian horror film out of Sundance’s Midnight section in the high-seven figure range, with the movie grossing $22M through yesterday stateside; one of the studio’s highest grossing horror pics of all-time. Through its first 11 days, Talk to Me is besting the running totals of Ari Aster’s Midsommar ($17.3M), has already blown past last summer’s Bodies Bodies Bodies final domestic take ($11.4M), and it will soon pass the stateside gross of The Witch ($25.4M). The pic is currently pacing 22% behind the running U.S./Canada total of A24’s highest grossing horror film of all-time, Hereditary which finaled at $44M domestic.

Talk to Me is produced by Causeway Films’ Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton.

Talk 2 Me joins A24 horror franchises like Ti West’s X trilogy, with the upcoming film MaXXXine starring Mia Goth, Halsey, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan.

A24 took home nine Oscar wins, more than any other studio, this year thanks to their massive indie box office hit ($141.2M WW), Everything Everywhere All at Once, which hauled in seven statuettes including Best Picture.