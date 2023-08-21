Sylvester Stallone To Talk Career At Toronto ‘In Conversation With…’ Event

Sylvester Stallone will discuss his 53-year career both behind and in front of the camera at the Toronto International Film Festival in September as part of its In Conversation With… (ICW) series.

The action star, writer, director and producer will follow in the footsteps of past speakers Pedro Almodóvar, Lee Byung-hun and Park Seo-jun, and Andy Lau.

“The 2023 In Conversation With… series embodies our conviction that film possesses the remarkable ability to ignite perspectives and drive profound change,” said Anita Lee, TIFF Chief Programming Officer.

“We are truly thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Sylvester Stallone and this lineup of icons. This series promises to captivate film aficionados of all genres.”

Stallone was already due to attend the festival with Netflix Original Documentary Sly, which is the closing night gala film this year, ahead of its launch on the platform in November.

The documentary follows Stallone’s trajectory from his against-the-odds breakout screenplay and performance in Rocky (1976,) to the John Rambo franchise of the 1980s and then action blockbusters such as The Expendables (2010), Demolition Man (1993), Cliffhanger (1993) and Cop Land (1997) and his more recent appearance in TV show Tulsa King (2022)

TIFF runs from September 7 to 17.