‘Suspicion’ Axed By Apple TV+ After One Season

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ has axed its Uma Thurman-starring thriller series Suspicion after one season.

Suspicion was a remake of Israeli drama series False Flag, produced by Keshet Productions, the UK-based arm of the Israeli broadcaster, producer and distributor behind the original.

The show followed 21-year-old Leo’s abduction from a large, upmarket hotel in central New York, which is captured on video and goes viral. Four British citizens staying at the hotel swiftly become prime suspects and have their lives turned upside down as they fight to absolve themselves of suspicion.

Starring as Katherine Newman, Oscar nominee Thurman was a huge get for the series. She was joined by the likes of Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror), Elyes Gabel (Scorpion), Elizabeth Henstridge (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Angel Coulby (Dancing on the Edge).

The series was one of the highest profile to have come out of Apple’s UK office alongside the likes of Slow Horses and Bad Sisters. Unveiled in March 2020, the eight-part show’s production was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and it eventually launched in February 2022 to decent reviews. It was commissioned out of the UK by Apple’s Heads of Worldwide Video, Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, and Creative Director for Europe Worldwide Video, Jay Hunt. Rob Williams (Man in the High Castle) was showrunner, Chris Long was director and Darin McLeod was producer.

Rarely for a streamer, linear rights to Suspicion Season 1 were recently sold by Keshet International at April’s Mip TV market in Cannes.

The news comes with multiple Apple shows in flux due to the LA strikes. Deadline revealed last week that filming on the second season of sci-fi thriller Silo – Apple’s most-watched drama series – has entered an indefinite hiatus amid the double-strike action, while Foundation Season 3 is also expected to be impacted.

Sharon Horgan’s Bad Sisters has pushed on as it is under an Equity contract with an Irish writer, while Slow Horses filmed SAG member Gary Oldman’s scenes prior to the strike being called.

Away from the strikes, Apple has culled the likes of The Mosquito Coast and High Desert so far this year.

Apple declined to comment on Suspicion’s cancellation.