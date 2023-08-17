‘Suits’ Reigns Over Nielsen Streaming Charts For Fourth Consecutive Week; ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 3 Boosts Netflix Series To 1B Viewing Minutes

Audiences don’t appear to be slowing down on their Suits binge any time soon.

For the fourth consecutive week, the legal dramedy has set a Nielsen viewing record with a whopping 3.9B minutes viewed across Netflix and Peacock from July 17 to 23. That is, once again, the most viewing minutes ever in one measurement week for an acquired title.

Oh, and it easily snagged the title for most viewed streaming program that week, based on Nielsen’s data.

And it almost feels like a bit of deja vu is setting in, because Bluey recorded 1.2B minutes viewed (which is only the second time ever that the series has broken the billion-minute threshold. The first time was last week).

According to Nielsen, the 2-11 crowd drove viewing for the Australian animated series on Disney+.

The last program to notch over 1B minutes this week was Sweet Magnolias. Netflix released Season 3 during this viewing period, which helped the series rake in 1.2B viewing minutes and place third overall. The series was in first place among streaming originals.

The Lincoln Lawyer is still kicking too, though it is slowly descending the overall list. The Netflix series drew 702M viewing minutes this week, making it to No. 6.

With the debut of another new Season 2 episode, Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty drew another 493M viewing minutes this measurement week. It didn’t manage to make it on the overall list, but it did place fifth among streaming originals.

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: