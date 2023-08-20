‘Suits’ May Be Enjoying A Streaming Renaissance, But No Reboot Or Reunion In Works, Says Creator

Harvey and Donna’s curious can opener is not about to make a comeback, Suits fans.

In a social media conversation with fans Sunday, Suits creator Aaron Korsh answered a few burning questions about his old USA Network drama but made it clear that no one is talking about reviving the Gabriel Macht/Patrick J. Adams drama, no matter how well old episodes are rocking Netflix and Peacock right now.

“Let me say right off that there is no #Suits reboot or anything in the works,” Korsh wrote on X. “Strike would have to end, some network or streamer would have to reach out and then we would have to collectively want to. Which is no small thing…”

When someone replied by saying that Suits wrapped up “beautifully” and that very few reboots ever work, Korsh replied, “I don’t really disagree.”

Suits is back in the zeitgeist thanks its June debut on both Netflix and Peacock, where it broke a Nielsen streaming record for acquired programming. Suits, which also starred Gina Torres, Meghan Markle, Rick Hoffman and Sarah Rafferty, went on to retain the No. 1 spot on the Nielsen streaming charts.

Additionally, Nielsen reported that, even in the third week, viewership was primarily concentrated on Season 1 — meaning there are plenty more weeks on the streaming charts ahead for the legal drama. In fact, Nielsen predicts that we haven’t yet seen the viewing peak for the decade-old series.

On X Sunday, Korsh shared a few tidbits from his time on the series, like how he originally thought Harvey (Macht) and Dana (Abigail Spencer) would end up together, along with what inspired him to create the role of Louis (Hoffman), how he didn’t want Torres to leave for her spinoff, and how he was good with only having 10 episodes for the ninth and final season on USA.

Here’s a sampling of his answers:

Louis was originally inspired by Frank Burns from M.A.S.H. But we all know some Louis’s… https://t.co/ufkemKYhbk — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) August 20, 2023

It was just an idea pitched once. I didn’t want Louis to leave #Suits. I didn’t want Gina to leave either, but that was for her life, not in order to have a spin off. https://t.co/uu20QsxQ17 — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) August 20, 2023

I took a bunch of things, Harvey’s desk and diploma, Mike’s bicycle picture, the picture of Harvey’s mom painting as he watched, a photo of Mike and Rachel from their apartment, Harvey’s mini motorcycle… maybe a few others. https://t.co/i3kLlXAF4w — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) August 20, 2023

When Season 7 was ending I went into the network and then said we’re going to give you a 16 episode season 8 and a 10 episode season 9 to wrap it up. I was good with it and I still am. https://t.co/JPLOx8T4LH — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) August 20, 2023

That was sort of my original idea when she was introduced. https://t.co/liAkAdwTyN — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) August 20, 2023