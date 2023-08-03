‘Suits’ Breaks Its Own Nielsen Streaming Record; ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Draws Over 1B Minutes Viewed Following Season 2 Debut

Netflix and Peacock have a hot commodity on their hands with Suits.

The USA Network series debuted on both platforms in June and subsequently broke a Nielsen streaming record for acquired programming. Well, Suits has now broken that same record two weeks in a row after racking up 3.7B viewing minutes during the week of July 3 to July 9. That’s up an impressive 17% from the previous measurement week, when the series first broke the record for most-watched acquired content in a single week with 3.1B minutes viewed.

This marks the third week that Suits took the No. 1 spot on the Nielsen streaming charts. According to Nielsen, this week’s viewing also puts the series at No. 13 on the company’s list of highest weekly viewing totals of all time for a streaming program, behind shows like Stranger Things, Wednesday, Tiger King, and Ozark.

Nielsen also reported that, even in the third week, viewership has been primarily concentrated to Season 1. This indicates that there’s plenty more weeks on the streaming charts ahead for Suits. In fact, Nielsen predicts that we haven’t yet seen the viewing peak for the decade-old series.

Audiences flocked to the legal dramas during this period. The Lincoln Lawyer came in at No. 2 on the overall streaming list during the week that the first five episodes of Season 2 became available on Netflix, amassing 1.4B minutes viewed.

Third place on the overall list went to The Witcher with 1.2B minutes viewed. This was the first full week following the release of Season 3 Vol. 1 on Netflix, so it’s probable that the series will stick around on the Nielsen charts for quite some time.

Meanwhile, Prime Video was also attracting a sizable audience with Jack Ryan, which took No. 4 on the overall list and No. 3 among originals. The series saw 966M viewing minutes during this interval, up 24% from the previous week.

The Bear fell to No. 7 on the overall list, taking home another 791M viewing minutes on Hulu. That’s a significant drop from the week prior when the series hit over 1B viewing minutes, but all episodes were released at once, so it’s expected that the total viewing would drop in subsequent weeks.

The overall list also had a somewhat rare appearance from a film. Netflix’s The Out-Laws tallied 711M viewing minutes over this period, which earned it tenth place. Films generally have a harder time making it onto the overall list, considering their significantly shorter runtime compared to series.

For context, the second most-watched film of the week was Titanic with 421M viewing minutes, which happened to appear back on Netflix the week that the OceanGate submersible imploded on its way down to the ship’s wreckage. All other films tallied below 400M minutes viewed.

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: