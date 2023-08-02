Studios Seek To Reopen Talks With WGA On Friday

There’s movement!

The WGA has confirmed that it will sit down with the AMPTP on Friday to try and put an end to the writers strike that has been going on since May. The guild sent a note to its members tonight that said, “The AMPTP, through Carol Lombardini, reached out to the WGA today and requested a meeting this Friday to discuss negotiations.”



“We’ll be back in communication with you sometime after the meeting with further information. As we’ve said before, be wary of rumors. Whenever there is important news to share, you will hear it directly from us,” the note, which came from the WGA’s negotiating committee added.

This comes after Deadline revealed that the two sides had been making plans to restart negotiations ahead of the 100th day of the strike.

We revealed earlier today that the scribes and the studios were discussing a move, via lawyers, that would bring them back to the negotiating table to hammer out a deal that could end at least one of the strikes that have taken over Hollywood, we hear.

Sources caution that this doesn’t mean there’s will immediately be a deal but it marks the first significant step toward progress since the writers strike began May 2.

There’s obviously still a lot to discuss including topics such as minimum staffing, duration of employment, a viewership-based streaming residual and AI.







