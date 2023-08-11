Deadline Strike Talk Week 15: On “Ethical AI” & What To Expect When WGA-AMPTP Talks Resume

In the 15th installment of Deadline’s Strike Talk, the boys have put the band back together. Todd Garner, who launched the podcast with Billy Ray and then had to bow out to produce a film in Australia, returns after the SAG-AFTRA strike shut down production on his film.

In today’s episode, they focus on “Ethical AI,” a tech innovation by Frank Correa. An attorney who specializes in the intersection of entertainment, tech and finance, Correa has developed an app that makes it possible for the copyrighted references that make up learned intelligence contributions to Hollywood to be catalogued and documented. While this will help artists get paid, you will hear how the studios that own the copyrights on works stand to benefit the most by clear and transparent definitions of the technology. The hosts believe this could help Hollywood from destroying itself.

They also break down what to expect when talks between WGA and AMPTP resume today..

Listen here: