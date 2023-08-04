Deadline’s Strike Talk Podcast Week 14: Billy Ray Engages Craig Mazin, Lilly Wachowski & Jason Blum On Hollywood’s Post-Strike Path Forward

Last week Billy Ray frightened everyone with the disruptive potential of AI by interviewing the technology and having it respond in the familiar voices of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. In his Week 14 outing, Ray pivots. On a day when the WGA and AMPTP plan to return to the bargaining table just short of the 100 days it took to settle the last strike, Ray explores ways that both sides can find common ground in a future that nurtures an ecosystem that will perpetuate and reward creative growth, leading to a renaissance that will be profitable for all. He’s got a killer panel to parse the issue, three guests who have had outsized success in their domains: The Matrix series co-director Lilly Wachowski, The Last of Us and Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin, and Blumhouse principal Jason Blum, whose trajectory came from an inventive formula that involves transparency, and artists who bet on themselves and share mightily in success. It’s an electric exchange of ideas to heal the rifts between artists and commerce-minded studios, one that might have then rowing in the same directing, toward better and more imaginative film and TV.

