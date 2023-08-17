‘Stranger Things’ Star David Harbour Teases “Moving” Series Ending & Ambitious Season 5 Scripts

Netflix’s Stranger Things was about to start production on its fifth and final season in May when shooting was delayed due to the writers strike, with creators/executive producers the Duffer Brothers telling fans that “writing does not stop when filming begins.”

Series star David Harbour has confirmed that he — and likely the rest of the cast — have seen multiple scripts for the upcoming season.

“They’re terrific, as per usual,” Harbour said of the scripts on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “They continue to outdo themselves, these currently-on-strike writers called the Duffer Brothers.”

Harbour confirmed previous remarks by the Duffers and other Stranger Things creatives that the show is pulling all the stops for Season 5, which will be its grandest in scope.

“It’s a hell of an undertaking, too. I mean, the set pieces and the things in the scripts that we saw are bigger than anything we’ve done in the past,” Harbour said.

He also confirmed that Season 5 will be picking up where Season 4 left off, with Hawkins in ruins, overtaken by the Upside Down.

“After where season 4 ended — when you watch us on that hill looking at the ash and the smoke fires –we’re going to start somewhere after that,” Harbour said. “So you’ve got to imagine the world is a different place.”

Harbour didn’t provide an estimate when filming on Season 5 would start in the interview, recorded during the WGA strike but before the start of the SAG-AFTRA work stoppage. Both strikes need to end for production on the hit series’ final season to begin.

“It’ll take awhile to shoot, which will be tough since we can’t get started yet, but it is what it is,” Harbour said. “I’m excited to go back. I’m excited to wrap it up in a bold, amazing way. I’m excited to really swing with this character, because you know they’re going to pay off these OG characters: Eleven, Hopper, Joyce, Will, Mike; they’re going to pay them off in big ways because they’ve lived with you for the past eight years.”

How exactly will that happen? Harbour is not telling.

“I know what it is,” he said about series’ ending. “I know where we net out and it’s very, very moving. That is the term I will use.”

Harbour has indicated for awhile that he is ready for Stranger Things to come to a conclusion.

“What’s funny is when I started the show, I never ever wanted it to end. That’s why I love the show,” he said back in February. “Now we’re almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end.”

He echoed the sentiment in an interview released earlier this month

“I do love the show. And I do love the character. But I don’t want to be just that character. I don’t want to be just that guy,” he said. “I got more in me, I got different stuff in me, and I want you guys to see that. I don’t want people yelling ‘Hopper’ on the street every five minutes the rest of my life.”

You can watch Harbour’s latest interview below; the Stranger Things portion is towards the end.