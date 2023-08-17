Story Kitchen Partners With Monomi Park For Film Adaptation Of Hit Videogame Franchise ‘Slime Rancher’

EXCLUSIVE: Story Kitchen has partnered with Monomi Park to adapt the hit videogame franchise, Slime Rancher into a feature film.

Monomi Park’s flagship title, Slime Rancher was released into Early Access in 2016 with an official release following in 2017. It is one of the highest-rated games on Steam of all time with a 98% positive average score and has sold over 6 million copies across all platforms with over 15 million players worldwide. Slime Rancher 2 launched into Early Access on September 22, 2022 and sold over 300,000 copies in the first week.

The original game is a first-person sandbox experience where you play as Beatrix LeBeau, a plucky, young rancher who sets out for a life a thousand light years away from Earth…on the ‘Far, Far Range.’ Each day presents new challenges and risky opportunities, as you attempt to amass a fortune in the business of slime ranching.

Founded by John Wick writer/creator Derek Kolstad, and Sonic the Hedgehog Film & TV Producer Dmitri M. Johnson, as well as former APA agent/partner Mike Goldberg, this trio joined forces to collectively build, and expand, unique worlds and universes. Most recently, they have the game-to-TV adaptations of Tomb Raider and Splinter Cell in production at Netflix (as two-season orders), Sega’s Toejam & Earl and Streets of Rage competitively, and respectively, set up at Amazon and Lionsgate, It Takes Two competitively setup at Amazon, as well as additional yet-to-be-announced partnerships.

Story Kitchen is repped by Simon Pulman & Briana Hill at Pryor Cashman LLC.