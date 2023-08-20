Sterling K. Brown Mourns Loss Of ‘This Is Us’ TV Dad Ron Cephas Jones: “Keep Them Laughing In The Next Phase Of Existence”

Ron Cephas Jones as William and Sterling K Brown as Randall in 'This Is Us'

Sterling K. Brown is mourning the loss of his This Is Us co-star Ron Cephas Jones who died at the age of 66.

“Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us,” Brown shared on Instagram.

“[Jones] has passed away, and the world is a little less bright,” he added. “Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I’ll see you when I get there.”

Brown shared a This Is Us still with himself and Jones in a scene from the hit drama series. Jones played the role of William Hill, the biological father of Brown’s Randall Pearson. The role gave Jones two Emmy awards in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series category.

A representative for the actor confirmed reports of Jones’ death. People shared a statement from a rep acknowledging that Jones had died at the age of 66 following “a long-standing pulmonary issue.”

“Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him,” read part of the statement. “He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony-nominated and Drama Desk Award-winning performance for his role in Clyde’s on Broadway.”