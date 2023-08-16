Stephen Nolan Allegations Shine Spotlight Once Again On BBC Presenter Behavior

The BBC has found itself in hot water once again over the behind-the-scenes behavior of one of its highest profile presenters.

The BBC Northern Ireland Director this morning said he would not be commenting on the specifics of the case of Stephen Nolan, who, an Irish Times exposé alleged yesterday, sent “sexually explicit images” of a later convicted sex offender to other BBC employees working on his radio and television shows, amongst other accusations. Nolan declined to comment on the allegations via the BBC press office.

Nolan was paid more than £400,000 ($510,000) last year and hosts shows on Radio 5 Live and Radio Ulster.

The Irish News alleges that the BBC carried out an investigation into his behavior in 2018 following accusations from a member of his production team that he sent sexually explicit images of reality TV contestant Stephen Bear to them. Former Celebrity Big Brother contestant Bear was subsequently convicted of sex offences in 2022 and jailed earlier this year.

Nolan is also alleged to have exhibited bullying behavior and at least one former member of his team made a formal complaint of bullying against him in connection with his radio show, according to the Irish Times, which also said he shared “abusive remarks” about other BBC staff along with some members of his production team.

BBC Northern Ireland Director Adam Smyth told the BBC: “There are important considerations of fairness and confidentiality involved in the handling of any workplace-related complaint. We take these obligations seriously – and in the interests of everyone involved. It is for these reasons that we cannot comment on the specifics of any individual case, who/what it may have involved or its outcome.”

The latest BBC presenter scandal comes just a few weeks after the Huw Edwards saga, in which the prominent newsreader was revealed to be the subject of a Sun exposé on a ‘BBC presenter’ who had allegedly paid a young person around £30,000 for indecent images.

Away from the BBC, Phillip Schofield also revealed earlier this year that he had had a relationship with a much younger employee on This Morning as he stood down from his presenting role in disgrace, while Deadline revealed TV Chef James Martin had been rapped by ITV over a recent bullying complaint and told to improve his behavior.