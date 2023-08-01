Stephen Amell Clarifies Anti-Strike Comments

Stephen Amell caused outrage Monday when he called the actors strike “myopic” and a “reductive negotiating tactic.”

The Heels star has walked back his comments in a lengthy Instagram post, saying his support for SAG-AFTRA is “is unconditional and I stand with them.”

Amell, who is best known for starring in Arrow, opened the statement by saying: “Understandably, there has been a lot of reaction to the comments I made this weekend about our strike. To ensure there is no misunderstanding about my thoughts and intentions I’m providing what I actually said and clarity/context to ensure my feelings aren’t unintentionally misinterpreted. We all know soundbites can be taken out of context and I have too much respect for my fellow union members to not clarify the record.”

It comes after video emerged of him at GalaxyCon claiming that the strike was “incredibly frustrating.”

“I understand fundamentally why we’re here. My off the cuff use of the word ‘support’ is clearly contradictory to my true feelings and my emphatic statement that I stand with my union. Of course I don’t like striking. Nobody does. But we have to do what we have to do,” he said.

Referring to his comments calling the strike a “a reductive negotiating tactic”, he said. “In full context: I’m an actor and I was speaking extemporaneously for over an hour. I emote, but I certainly don’t think these issues are simple. Our leadership has an incredibly complicated job and I am grateful for all that they do. Despite some of my terrible early acting work, I assure you, I’m not a robot. From an intellectual perspective, I understand why we are striking, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t emotionally frustrating on many levels for all involved.”

The actor also admitted that he had “no clue” what he was trying to say by calling the strike “myopic”. “Perhaps it was an inarticulate shoutout to our crew and cast, who mean the world to me. I’m simply sad that we don’t have the chance to celebrate a show that all of us figuratively and I literally, broke my back for.”