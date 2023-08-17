‘Mr. Robot’ Alum Stephanie Corneliussen & Producer Cindy Cederlund Launch L.A. Outfit Soullanders; TV & Film Slate Includes David Unger Co-Pro

EXCLUSIVE: Hailing from Scandinavia, producer Cindy Cederlund and actor-writer Stephanie Corneliussen (Mr. Robot) have launched LA-based film and TV production company, Soullanders Entertainment.

The company is currently developing six projects, including the series Rogue, a thriller following a young spy who wages war against the world of human trafficking. David Unger’s Artist International Group is on board to produce.

In pre-production is social thriller No Sympathy For The Devil, a film exploring adolescent mental health and toxic relationships. Also in the works is House Of Joy, a drama chronicling the lives of a group of women working at Montana’s famous Dumas brothel during America’s Progressive Era.

Cederlund most recently-executive produced the Israeli-Palestinian drama Roll from Italian-American first-time director Loris Lai. The film, which is inspired by the Italian novel Sulle Onde Della Libertà by Nicoletta Bortolotti, is expected to be completed this spring.

Corneliussen, best known for her role in Sam Esmail’s hit show Mr. Robot, recently penned her debut series, which is also slated to enter pre-production in 2023. Other acting credits include Marvel and FX’s Legion and Sony horror The Invitation.

“The imitation-game between art and life rings especially true when it comes to storytelling; human civilization has always been inspired by myth and legend, and vice versa. We want to create legends too,” said Cederlund.

Stephanie Corneliussen added: “Our ambition at Soullanders is to make sure that women, and socio-conscious stories, are a part of the narrative being directed at future generations, through this very powerful medium that is film and television.”

Corneliussen is represented by The Gotham Group and PCM International. Cindy Cederlund is repped by Artist International Group.