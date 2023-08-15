‘Stars On Mars’ Just Lost Ariel Winter, Second Celebrity In Row To Quit Fox Reality Show

Ariel Winter to Stars on Mars; it’s time to blast off.

The Modern Family actress was the second celebrity in two weeks to bow out of the Fox reality show, which has cast celebs like Natasha Leggero, Marshawn Lynch, Adam Rippon, Ronda Rousey and Tallulah Willis to colonize, compete and conquer “Mars” until there is one victorious space invader, who will claim the title of “the brightest star in the galaxy.”

“I came here, I didn’t think I was going to make it past mission one,” the actress said on Monday’s episode 10. “I’ve overcome a lot of things. I never thought I would repel down a cliff. Absolutely not. But I loved being on this team. I even enjoyed missions, even hard ones, in a stupid ass suit. But as you know, I love the word fair. I was not mission critical today and I feel like I deserve to go.”

Winter follows Lance Armstrong out the hatch. Last week, he admitted it’s hard to be a team player. “This is a hard part for people to advocate for themselves and you have to make hard decisions, but I will fully confess life on Mars is not easy,” he said the week prior. “You can’t put 12 strangers in a room and expect everybody to get along and that’s what I’m really struggling with. And so I think going forward that will be a liability, not just for myself, but also for the team.”

With William Shatner serving as Mission Control, the series sees crew members live, eat, sleep, strategize, and bond with each other in the same space station. During their stay, they will be faced with authentic conditions that simulate life on Mars, and they must use their brains and brawn – or maybe just their stellar social skills – to outlast the competition and claim the title of brightest star in the galaxy. The celebrities will compete in missions and will vote to eliminate one of their crewmates each week, sending them back to Earth.

Mintz-Plasse was the first celebrity to leave the competition, which bowed June 5 on Fox.

Fremantle has international distribution rights to the Stars on Mars format.

