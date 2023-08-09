‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’ Charity Screening For Will Rogers Picture Pioneers Foundation To Be Held

The Will Rogers Picture Pioneers Foundation is holding a screening of Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back on Aug. 30, 7PM at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood to raise funds for its charity.

The non-profit provides support to a multitude of national health and social service programs, as well as financial assistance to members of the motion picture community in times of need. A special appearance will be made by the 501st Legion, an international costuming organization comprised of and operated by Star Wars fans that are committed to supporting communities, moviegoers and charitable causes nationwide.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the historic TCL Chinese Theatre for their generosity in supporting Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation to raise much-needed funds for members of our community during a time of increasing need,” said Christina Blumer, Executive Director of Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation. “We’re also thrilled to collaborate with the 501st Legion to create a fun and magical evening that you will not want to miss!” Blumer added.



It was recently announced that late MGM Distribution Chief and longtime fundraiser for Will Rogers Picture Pioneers Foundation, Erik Lomis, will receive a posthumous recognition with the Pioneer of the Year Award on Oct. 4 at the Beverly Hilton.

Empire Strikes Back tickets for the charity screening are $40 which includes complimentary popcorn, a bottle of water or small soda, photos with the characters and Funko – POP! Star Wars bobblehead giveaway. All ticket sales will be donated to Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation. Tickets can be purchased here.

Directed by Irvin Kershner and executive produced by George Lucas who also had a story by on a script by Lawrence Kasdan and Leigh Brackett; Empire Strikes Back released in 1980 counts a lifetime domestic gross of $292.7M and global of $538.3M. The pic was nominated for three Oscars including John Williams’ original score, art direction-set decoration and sound, winning for the latter. Empire Strikes Back also saw its VFX team of Brian Johnson, Richard Edlund, Dennis Muren and Bruce Nicholson receive a special achievement statuette.

