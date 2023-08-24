Star Trek Day 2023: ‘Lower Decks’ Jerry O’Connell Hosts Anniversary Celebration; ‘Strange New Worlds’ First Two Episodes To Air On CBS

Plans are set for Star Trek Day 2023. Star Trek: Lower Decks‘ Jerry O’Connell will host a special program on Friday, September 8, marking the 57th anniversary of Star Trek‘s television debut. The day also will include special Star Trek: Lower Decks screenings across the U.S., the UK and Canada ahead of the upcoming fourth season, as well as special airings of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on CBS and more.

O’Connell’s salute to the franchise will include segments that look back at memorable moments over the past 57 years; commemorate 50 years of Star Trek animation; pay tribute to Star Trek: Discovery ahead of its final season; along with an exclusive sneak-peek clip from the upcoming fourth season of Star Trek: Lower Decks.

The Star Trek Day special will be available to watch for free globally on StarTrek.com/Day, YouTube, Twitch and Facebook. In the U.S., the special will be available to stream on Paramount+, Pluto TV and Mixable and will air on select local CBS affiliates, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Fave TV and Smithsonian.com.

CBS will air the first two episodes of the Paramount+ original series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds with back-to-back special airings, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Episode 101, Series Premiere: “Strange New Worlds” – When one of Pike’s officers goes missing while on a secret mission for Starfleet, Pike (Anson Mount) has to come out of self-imposed exile. He must navigate how to rescue his officer, while struggling with what to do with the vision of the future he’s been given.

Teleplay by Akiva Goldsman; story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman & Jenny Lumet; directed by Akiva Goldsman

Episode 102: “Children of the Comet” – While on a survey mission, the U.S.S. Enterprise discovers a comet is going to strike an inhabited planet. The crew tries to re-route the comet, only to find that an ancient alien relic buried on the comet’s icy surface is somehow stopping them. As the away team tries to unlock the relic’s secrets, Pike (Anson Mount) and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) deal with a group of zealots who want to prevent the U.S.S. Enterprise from interfering.

Written by Henry Alonso Myers & Sarah Tarkoff; directed by Maja Vrvilo

Additionally, Star Trek: The Animated Series celebration will feature an evening of cartoon comedy, including four specially selected episodes of the hit animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. The free screenings will be held in Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, St. Louis, Washington D.C., Vancouver, Calgary and London. Fans can register at Star Trek Animated Celebration Screenings beginning today at 9 am PT/12 pm ET.

Check out the teaser above and key art below.