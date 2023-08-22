Spirit Awards Add Breakthrough Performance Category For TV Ahead Of 2024 Ceremony

Film Independent said Tuesday that it has added a Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series category ahead of its 2024 Spirit Awards, which are set to take place Sunday, February 25.

The move evens the number of performance categories for the indie-driven awards show for film and TV: three on the film side (Best Lead Performance, Best Supporting Performance and Best Breakthrough Performance) and three on TV (Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series, Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series, and now Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series).

The Breakthrough categories will have five nominees each. All the performance categories are gender-neutral.

Film Independent, which organizes the Spirits, also said today that it has made Hot Docs a qualifying festival for Spirits consideration.

Submissions for the 2024 Spirit Awards are now officially open. The early deadline for entries is September 5, with the regular deadline September 19 and the final deadline October 3.