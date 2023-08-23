‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’: Fox Drops Trailer For Second Season Of Celebs Playing Soldier

Fourteen more celebrity recruits have signed up to test their mettle (and sanity) on the second season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, bowing Sept. 25 on Fox.

The latest group of celebs going through the made-for-TV, Special Forces selection process are Dez Bryant, Tyler Cameron, Savannah Chrisley, Blac Chyna, Brian Austin Green, Robert Horry, Erin Jackson, Bode Miller, Jack Osbourne, Tara Reid, Kelly Rizzo, Tom Sandoval, JoJo Siwa and Nick Viall.

Here’s the logline for season two: This time around, the recruits will be faced with the harsh reality of winter warfare training on the mountains of New Zealand where the terrain and freezing temperatures are brutal and the tasks will feel like torture. There are no votes, and no eliminations – just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, will quickly learn the meaning of “no guts, no glory” – and no glam. Selection for the Special Forces is a test unlike any other.

Training is led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox and new agent, Jovon “Q” Quarles, who are ex-special forces operatives.

In season one of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown and soccer superstar Carli Lloyd made it to the end of the Special Ops training out of the 16 celebrity contestants.