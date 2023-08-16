SPE Promotes Paul Martin to EVP & Chief Diversity Officer

EXCLUSIVE: Paul Martin has been promoted to EVP and Chief Diversity Officer at SPE.

In an email sent to employees this morning by Stacy Green, Executive Vice President & Chief People Officer, Sony Pictures Entertainment, she said Martin “embodies the spirit of ‘everyday inclusion’ through the strategies he champions and his leadership over the years.”

Martin has led the company’s Diversity & Inclusion efforts for more than 15 years, and in that time launched, managed, and evolved several programs.

In 2011, he launched the first four Employee Business Resource Groups- communities within SPE formed by employees who share a commonality or interest. The EBRG community has since grown to 21 groups worldwide. He also led SPE’s D&I creative flagship programs, including the Sony Pictures Television Diverse Directors Program in 2015 and Diverse Writers Program in 2021.

“These programs have all been an essential catalyst to building an inclusive culture at the studio on a global scale,” Green emphasized.

Additionally, he was pivotal in the creation of Sony Pictures Action, SPE’s multi-pronged global racial equity and inclusion strategy focused externally on providing support to partner organizations, and internally on expanding D&I across SPE’s business including hiring, retention, talent pipelines, supplier diversity, content, media, and partnerships.

Green credits Martin’s leadership for the launch of over 50 initiatives benefiting “our people, our content, our partners and our community.”

She added, “Paul has an unparalleled track record of structuring meaningful partnerships with creative talent and external organizations that drive tangible business results. His innovative approach to diversity and inclusion creates value for SPE and his thought leadership influences the entertainment industry.”

Martin has board positions with The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, Hollywood CPR, and RespectAbility. He is also a founding member of the Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp) Chief Diversity Officers Board and a founding member of the Chief Diversity Officer Board Power Circle.