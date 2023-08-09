‘Spamalot’ Broadway Cast To Include Michael Urie, James Monroe Iglehart, Ethan Slater, Christopher Fitzgerald, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

Casting for Broadway’s upcoming Spamalot revival is well underway, with James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Jimmy Smagula and Nik Walker set to reprise their roles from the popular Kennedy Center production and Ethan Slater and Christopher Fitzgerald joining as newcomers.

Performances of the Monty Python musical comedy begin Tuesday, October 31, at the St. James Theatre ahead of an official opening night of Thursday, November 16.

Also returning from the Washington D.C. production is Josh Rhodes (Bright Star, Cinderella) as director and choreographer.

With a book & lyrics by Python’s Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Idle, the original 2005 Broadway production was nominated for 14 Tony Awards and won three including Best Musical.

The creative team for the revival, also announced today in addition to the casting, includes scenic and projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Kai Harada & Haley Parcher, wig design by Tom Watson and music direction by John Bell.

Ethan Slater is among newcomers to cast (Credit: Curtis and Cort)

The performers and their roles will be Fitzgerald (Company, Waitress) as Patsy; Tony Award winner Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as King Arthur; Kritzer (Beetlejuice) as The Lady of the Lake; Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical) as The Historian/Prince Herbert; Smagula (Billy Elliot) as Sir Bedevere; Urie (Torch Song) as Sir Robin; and Walker (Hamilton) as Sir Galahad.

The role of Sir Lancelot has yet to be cast.

The musical is based on the film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, and features such songs as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more.