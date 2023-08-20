Spain Defeat England’s Lionesses To Win Women’s World Cup

Spain have defeated England’s Lionesses to win the women’s soccer World Cup.

Despite a missed penalty, the victorious Spanish team took the trophy after winning 1-0, the difference being a first half goal by Olga Carmona, who finished smartly following a loose run by England’s Lucy Bronze.

England felt like favorites going into the 70,000 sellout game in Melbourne but Spain dominated throughout and had more chances. They failed to convert good semi-final form onto the biggest stage and England’s long wait for a first World Cup final win continues, although England did win the Euros last year. King Charles and his son Prince William had earlier wished the Lionesses good luck via video messages.

The players were nervy at the start but Spain played the better football in the first half and it wasn’t overly surprising when Carmona scored, with England completely losing their shape.

There were chances for both sides from then but Spain kept better control and had more of the play.

England were then given hope after heroic keeper Mary Earps saved a penalty from Jennifer Hermoso.

But Sarina Wiegman’s team were second best throughout the game and the penalty failed to spark them into life, although they did have chances. Lauren James, who was sent off for a stamp earlier in the tournament and hadn’t played for two games, was a second half substitute and forced a good save out of Cata Coll. Spain also had a number of second half chances and looked the calmer of the teams.

England had warmed up through the tournament, scraping their first couple of matches 1-0 before hammering China 6-1. They squeezed past Nigeria via a penalty shootout but grew in stature as they overcame first Colombia then hosts Australia in the semi finals.

Spain won the World Cup despite leaving out 12 players who had complained about manager Jorge Vilda’s conduct, with the Spanish footballing authorities backing Vilda to the hilt. They recovered from a 4-0 defeat to Japan by beating Switzerland 5-1, showcasing skill throughout, before winning against the Netherlands and then Sweden.

TV ratings have been seriously impressive for this Australia tournament as fever has gripped. Australia’s semi-final against England was a record for viewing in the nation, U.S. audiences have tuned in in droves and ratings in the UK matched last year’s Euros victory.

As has almost become tradition, FIFA boss Gianni Infantino sparked controversy prior to the game when he said women footballers should “pick their battles” in the fight for equal pay. Infantino said women “have the power to convince us men what we have to do” – appearing to place the responsibility for action at their feet. His comments were criticized, coming just six months after a similar diatribe prior to the men’s World Cup in Qatar.