Oscar Nominee Sophia Nahli Allison Says She Walked Away From Directing Lizzo Documentary After Being “Treated With Such Disrespect” By Singer

Another person has stepped forward with allegations against singer Lizzo in the wake of a sexual harassment and hostile workplace lawsuit from former backup dancers.

Documentary filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison, an Oscar nominee for her 2019 documentary short, A Love for Latasha, alleged on social media today that she was “treated with such disrespect” by Lizzo that it caused her to walk away from the project.

Allison claimed that she left the documentary project after two weeks of shadowing the singer because of “arrogant, self-centered, and unkind” behavior from Lizzo. Allison added she was “thrown into a sh*tty situation with little support.”

The post references the lawsuit against Lizzo and her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, filed Tuesday by three former backup dancers. The plaintiffs alleged a pattern of sexual, religious, and racial harassment from Lizzo and members of her production company.

“I usually do not comment on anything pop culture related,” Allison wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “But, in 2019, I traveled a bit with Lizzo to be the director of her documentary. I walked away after about two weeks. I was treated with such disrespect by her. I witnessed how arrogant, unkind, and cruel she is. I was not protected and thrown into a sh*tty situation with little support. My spirit said to run as fast as you f*cking can, and I’m grateful I trusted my gut. I felt gaslit and deeply hurt, but I’ve healed.

“Reading these reports make me realize how dangerous of a situation it was. This kind of abuse of power happens far too often. Much love and support to the dancers.”

A documentary titled Love, Lizzo was released on HBO Max in November 2022. It was directed by Doug Pray, whose other projects include 2009 film Art & Copy and 2008 film Surfwise.

Allison also said on social media that she has heard from others who went through similar experiences with Lizzo. She said the star “creates an extremely toxic and hostile working environment and undermines the work, labor, and authority of other black and brown womxn in the process.

“Notice how the film ended up being directed by a cis white man,” Allison wrote, before further calling Lizzo “a narcissistic bully” who “has built her brand off lies.

“I was excited to support and protect a Black woman through the documentary process, but quickly learned her image and ‘message’ was a curated facade,” she continued.