‘SNL’ Stars Please Don’t Destroy Debut First-Look At Peacock Movie

Please Don’t Destroy are the latest stars from Saturday Night Live to leap into the world of movies.

The trio, who have become rising stars on the NBC late-night show, are behind Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain.

They have debuted the first-look at the feature above, which has a new title, ahead of its premiere on Peacock on November 17.

The film was originally intended to be released in theaters but will now launch on the streaming service.

It stars, is written by and exec produced by Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, and Ben Marshall, who have been working on SNL since 2021.

John Goodman narrates the adventure of Ben, Martin, and John, three childhood friends turned deadbeat co-workers, who fend off hairless bears, desperate park rangers, played by Meg Stalter and X Mayo, and a hypocritical cult leader, played by fellow SNL-er Bowen Yang, in the hopes of finding a priceless treasure, only to discover that finding the treasure is the easiest part of their journey.

Conan O’Brien plays Ben’s dad and it also stars Nichole Sakura, Cedric Yarbrough and Sunita Mani.

Produced by Judd Apatow (Superbad) and Jimmy Miller (Bad Teacher), the film is directed by Paul Briganti (Saturday Night Live).