Smithhouse Promotes Hillary Povar To EVP & Chief Creative Officer

Smithhouse has promoted Hillary Povar to EVP & Chief Creative Officer. Povar will continue to work closely with PR agency founder & CEO Dustin Smith and the firm’s leadership team to refine and advance client services and campaign management while also focusing on accelerating the company profile and identifying new business opportunities.

“As a strategic leader and trusted colleague, Hillary Povar has been a valued member of the Smithhouse team and embodies our commitment to exceeding expectations, re-thinking PR best practices in an ever-changing landscape, and being relentlessly creative with everything we do. I’m excited to have her continue to shape the future of our agency and deliver unmatched results as we grow our company,” Smith said.

Povar joined Smithhouse in 2021 leading corporate and consumer campaigns for a range of clients, including The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video), The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Hulu, Norman Lear Center at USC, Scout Productions, YogaWorks, and Amazon Freevee, including its Emmy-nominated breakout hit Jury Duty. She was recently named a TV Week’s 40 Under 40 honoree.

Smithhouse currently works with Amazon Studios/Prime Video, Amazon Freevee, ABC, CBS Network, CBS Media Ventures, Casting Society, Crunchyroll, Fuse, Hot Snakes Media, Hulu, Mattel, National Academy of Arts & Sciences, National Geographic/Disney+, Plus Life Media, The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Scout Productions, Telemundo, USC Norman Lear Center, and more.