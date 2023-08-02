‘Small Town Strong’ Opioid Crisis Documentary Acquired By Nacelle For Distribution

EXCLUSIVE: Small Town Strong, a feature documentary about the comeback of a small Ohio town facing a growing opioid crisis, has been acquired by Nacelle for distribution. The docu is produced by Pono Productions and Nacelle.

The logline: Realizing no one is coming to save them from a growing opioid crisis, the people of Portsmouth Ohio, led by Army veteran and CrossFit gym owner Dale King, band together to create real change. Fighting back against fentanyl with fitness, Dale and his misfit band work to make a difference in what was once called the “pill mill” capital of America. Using kettlebells and the energy of Dale’s gym, this documentary details how one small town community can make a difference, one recovery at a time.

“Small Town Strong highlights the struggles of those left behind in Appalachian America,” said brothers Chase and Spencer Millsap, who co-direct. “For too long, we’ve exploited those who face addiction – this is a look into the human stories of those who are making a real comeback and finding hope through friendship and fitness.”

Chase Millsap, Maile Gerken Millsap, Dale King, Sharon Schindel and J. David Harden executive produce for Pono, along with Nacelle’s Brian Volk-Weiss, Anna Roberts, and Matt Ochacher.

“As Nacelle starts to branch out into new genres there could be no better film for us to make the point that the quality we have tried to bring to pop culture we can do with more serious topics,” said Nacelle CEO Brian Volk-Weiss.

Watch the trailer below.