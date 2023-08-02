Skydance Lands Rights To Mickey Spillane’s Mike Hammer Book Series With Plans To Develop A Feature Film Around The Iconic Private Eye

Skydance has acquired the rights to Mickey Spillane’s and Max Allan Collins’ Mike Hammer franchise with plans to develop and produce the bestselling book series into a feature film based on the iconic character. No writers, directors or actors are attached at this time.

Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger will produce along with Guymon Casady, Benjamin Forkner, and Ken F. Levin. Max Allan Collins will executive produce with Jane Spillane serving as co-producer. Carin Sage will oversee the project for Skydance.

Hammer is the protagonist of a series of hard boiled detective novels, starting with the novel I, the Jury published in 1947 and becoming one of the most popular figures of the genre.

With over 250M copies of Mike Hammer books sold globally, it is often recognized as the most popular American mystery/thriller series of all time. Hammer is credited with inspiring numerous other iconic characters including Dirty Harry, Jack Reacher and James Bond (who Ian Fleming famously referred to as “the British answer to Mike Hammer”).

The producers have the rights to the Hammer catalogue which includes dozens of Hammer stories, books, and graphic novels – authored by Mickey Spillane as well as those co-authored by Spillane and his friend, best-selling author Max Allan Collins, who wrote Road to Perdition.

The Mike Hammer novel Kiss Me Deadly was adapted as the classic film directed by Robert Aldrich from 1955. In 1999, Kiss Me Deadly was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registryby the Library of Congress.

The character has not had a chance for any feature film treatment due to long-winded rights dispute. When Spillane passed away in 2006, which came one month after the death of his manager, Jay Bernstein. Bernstein’s estate claimed ownership of the Hammer character. Levin spent several years in court, before the rights to Spillane’s work came back to the author’s estate and a clear title could be delivered for a movie deal.

Casady & Forkner are also teamed to produce another adaptation that stars an iconic literary character, Tom Ripley, in Netflix’s upcoming series based on Patricia Highsmith’s The Talented Mr. Ripley, with all episodes written & directed by Steven Zaillian.