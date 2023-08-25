‘Sister Wives’ Season 18 Premiere Draws TLC Series’ Strongest Ratings In A Decade After Delayed Viewing

TLC is seeing some renewed interest in Sister Wives.

Season 18 of the stalwart series documenting the lives of a polygamist family debuted on August 20, delivering the highest ratings the show has seen in a decade. The Season 18 premiere drew a 2.5 rating among women 25-54 and a 1.6 among all adults 25-54, according to live + three-day data from Nielsen.

About 4M people tuned in during those three days of delayed viewing to watch the episode, Nielsen reports.

According to TLC, that makes the show the No. 1 cable program of the week among women 25-54.

The network’s hugely popular 90 Day franchise is also still going strong. TLC is boasting four of the top five cable telecasts this week in the entertainment demographic: Sister Wives, 90 Day: Before The 90 Days, 90 Day: The Last Resort, 90 Day: The Other Way.

Even if you’ve never seen an episode, you’ve probably heard about Sister Wives. The series documents the lives of Kody Brown, his four wives and their combined 18 children trying to live as a “normal” family in a society that shuns their lifestyle.

90 Day Fiancé and its many spinoff series follow couples who have received a K-1 visa, which is available to foreign fiancés of U.S. citizens — requiring that they must be wed within 90 days of arriving in the country.

The 90 Day franchise is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction. Sister Wives is produced by Puddle Monkey Productions in association with Figure 8 Films for TLC.

New episodes of 90 Day: Before The 90 Days and Sister Wives air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and 10p p.m. ET/PT, respectively, on TLC.