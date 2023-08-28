Simone Biles Wins At US Gymnastics Championships & Scores Record 8th National Title

Simone Biles just won herself a new national title and made history.

The athlete delivered a strong performance at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in San José, California and scored her eight-national title.

“I’ve been doing it for so long, I feel like I don’t think about numbers. I think about my performance,” Biles told NBC Sports. “I think overall, I hit 8 for 8 (clean events). So eight, I guess it’s a lucky number this year.”

Biles broke a tie with Alfred Jochim who held the record up since 1933 — 90 years ago. At 26 years old, the Olympic medalist also became the oldest woman to win the championships. Biles ended up with 3.9 points ahead of Shilese Jones.

On her goals, she said, “I like to keep them personal, just so that I know what I’m aiming for. I think it’s better that way. I’m trying to move a little bit differently this year than I have in the past. I think it’s working so far, so I’m going to keep it a little bit secretive.”

As far as possibly making a run for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Biles said she had not made a decision yet.

Watch the routine that gave Biles the title.