Black Bear Signs ‘The White Lotus’ Breakout Simona Tabasco

EXCLUSIVE: Black Bear, the production, management and financing company founded by Teddy Schwarzman, on Thursday announced its signing of Simona Tabasco, one of the breakout Italian stars of The White Lotus‘ second season.

The news follows the firm’s introduction to Tabasco as the producer of Immaculate, a forthcoming psychological horror film in which she stars opposite fellow White Lotus alum Sydney Sweeney.

In the Sicily-set second installment of Mike White’s HBO satire The White Lotus, examining the dynamics between employees and guests at luxury hotels around the world, Tabasco starred alongside Adam DiMarco, Michael Imperioli, Beatrice Grannò, Theo James and more. The 10x Emmy-winning series had her playing the role of Lucia Greco, a prostitute enjoying the high life alongside aspiring chanteuse Mia (Grannò), as she builds her business on the grounds of The White Lotus Sicily. For her performance, the actress was recognized with an Emmy nom for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, as well as a SAG Award in the Drama Ensemble category.

Prior to her work on the dark comedy, heading to Thailand for its third season, Tabasco made her mark in the Italian film and television industry with projects like Edoardo De Angelis’ Perez, a crime thriller that earned her a Guglielmo Biraghi Award from the Italian National Syndicate of Film Journalists. Other notable credits for the up-and-comer include the crime drama series I bastardi di Pizzofalcone, Netflix’s romance drama series Luna Park, the comedy Fuoriclasse, rom-com È arrivata la felicità and medical drama DOC – Nelle tue Mani.

Tabasco will next be seen starring in the afoementioned Immaculate, a film from Michael Mohan that centers on an Italian convent harboring some dark and horrifying secrets. She continues to be represented by WME and imPRint in the U.S. and Volver Actor in Italy.