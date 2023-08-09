Ukrainian ‘Got Talent’ Doc Featuring Simon Cowell In The Works At STB & Fremantle

A feature doc about the journeys of the Ukrainian Got Talent acts is in the works at local broadcaster STB and Fremantle.

Simon Cowell will contribute to the Power of Talent, which Fremantle said is the first time the smash format that it owns has been the backdrop of a documentary.

Power of Talent will follow a number of Ukrainian acts, spotlighting their journeys as they take to various Got Talent stages around the world and raise money. Light Balance Kids, Natasha Korotkina and Artem Fesko will all be spotlighted along with judge Serhiy Prytula, whose volunteer efforts have raised more than $120M in aid of Ukraine.

The doc will launch on Ukrainian Independence Day in two weeks time while Fremantle will distribute globally.

Cowell, who created the format, said: “Over the years we’ve made Got Talent, we’ve met extraordinary people all over the world, and this documentary will highlight some of the people we’ve met.”

Angela Neillis, Fremantle’s SVP Non-Scripted Content, added that the film will “inspire hope whilst featuring fantastic talent, which is what talent shows are all about.”

Power of Talent is produced by Starlight Media for STB Channel. There have been 73 versions of the Syco Entertainment show around the world and the Ukrainian series has been airing since 2009.