Simon Carlyle Dies: Co-Creator Of BBC Sitcom ‘Two Doors Down’ Was 48

Simon Carlyle, the co-creator of hit BBC sitcom Two Doors Down, has died aged 48.

Carlyle’s manager Amanda Davis confirmed the news in a statement to PA Media.

“I am immensely sorry to confirm that Simon Carlyle has died at the age of 48,” Davis said.

“Simon was a wonderful person and a major comedic talent. He was much respected across the industry both for the quality of his writing and for being a kind, funny, supportive and nurturing collaborator. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go to his family, friends and colleagues.”

With Gregor Sharp, Carlyle was the co-creator of Scottish BBC sitcom Two Doors Down, which stars the likes of Arabella Weir and Alex Norton as neighbours in a suburban street in Scotland, who are “all a bit nuts,” according to an interview with Carlyle several years ago.

The show has been hugely popular, running for six seasons on BBC Two and moving recently to BBC One, where a seventh season is expected later this year. Carlyle was three-times nominated for a BAFTA Scotland Award for Two Doors Down and it is one of the BBC’s longest-running sitcoms today.

Carlyle also created Changing Ends, the recent Alan Carr ITV sitcom about the comedian’s life growing up the son of a football manager. Other Carlyle credits include Boy Meets Girl and Psychobitches.

BBC Comedy Director Jon Petrie paid tribute to “a wonderful comedy talent.”

“His warm comic voice shone through these characters, garnering huge audience affection, and firmly establishing it as a long-lasting sitcom favourite,” he added.

The Two Doors Down production team, meanwhile, posted a statement on X describing a “microscopic fascination with what makes funny things funnier.”

“We were so lucky to have known him,” they added. “He was at the centre of all the work we made together and his loss will be felt profoundly by all of us.”