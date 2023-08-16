Range Signs ‘Silo’ & ‘Hawkeye’ Director Bert

EXCLUSIVE: Bert, the buzzy, BAFTA-winning director behind shows like Silo and Hawkeye, has signed with Range Media Partners for management. The filmmaker born Amber Templemore is met there by Bertie (aka Katie Ellwood), the other half of her powerhouse partnership Bert & Bertie, who came over to the company in May.

“Amber has built a beautiful career delivering at the highest level across genres in film and TV. Her leap from independent comedic films to big budget, world building series is a testament to her incredible ability,” said Range Managing Partner, Rich Cook. “We’re so thrilled to help build out this next chapter and beyond in partnership with Verve.”

After directing two Season 1 episodes of Apple TV+’s acclaimed sci-fi thriller series Silo starring Rebecca Ferguson, and seeing it break out as the platform’s #1 drama series, Templemore was asked back to helm four episodes for the forthcoming Season 2, including the finale, though production is of course on hold indefinitely due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

In addition to that show, she’s worked with Bertie on Max’s pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death, Apple’s Brie Larson starrer Lessons in Chemistry, Hulu’s Emmy-winning historical satire The Great starring Elle Fanning, a three-episode block of Marvel’s limited series Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, and Florence Pugh, and the pilot for the forthcoming Walking Dead series Rick & Michonne at AMC.

The pair’s feature directorial debut was the acclaimed dramedy Troop Zero, starring Academy Award winners Viola Davis and Allison Janney, which debuted globally on Prime Video after closing out the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

As she looks ahead on the feature side, Templemore is committed to providing mentorship opportunities for next-gen filmmakers on each of her projects, which she hopes will be both entertaining and of real substance.

Up next for her is the solo directorial effort Moxie — an action comedy starring Keke Palmer, which launched development prior to the strikes, after selling to Amazon in a competitive situation. The film tells the story of a foul-mouthed stripper who somehow becomes the best candidate for the FBI’s enhanced agent program, though unfortunately, she’s not what they pictured as their city’s superhero. Heather Quinn penned the script, with Palmer, Peter Lawson and Kate Churchill set to produce.

Templemore continues to be represented by Verve and attorney Ryan Nord at The Nord Group.