Shout! Studios Ups Tom Chen To SVP Publicity

EXCLUSIVE: Shout Studios! on Tuesday announced the promotion of its longtime publicity chief Tom Chen to the role of Senior Vice President of Publicity.

In this elevated position, which has him continuing to lead the publicity team, Chen takes on a broader role in shaping the Shout! Studios brand and enhancing PR efforts. He reports to EVP, Kids & Family Entertainment Melissa Boag and in addition to Boag, will work closely with the senior management team in guiding publicity strategy to promote Shout! Studios’ growth amidst the ever-changing demands of the market.

Chen has been at Shout! since 2007, most recently serving as VP of Publicity. His 16 years at the multi-platform media company have had him overseeing corporate trade communications, media relations and publicity efforts for Shout! Studios and its broad spectrum of entertainment releases and new production ventures.

“Tom’s commitment to excellence and his outstanding ability to manage multifaceted projects and complex challenges have made him an invaluable asset to our organization,” said Boag in a statement to Deadline. “His strong leadership skills and commitment to his team members have kept Shout! Studios’ publicity at the leading edge amongst independent studios.”

As part of the Shout! Studios executive team, Chen has worked to develop and implement strategies that promote and enhance the company’s corporate profile, multiple entertainment brands, awards campaigns, and top releases for Shout! Studios’ new films, original productions, animation, and pop culture TV and film libraries across theatrical, VOD, streaming entertainment, broadcast and home entertainment. He recently orchestrated the company’s transition to its current name — from the original Shout! Factory — as well as the news strategy for its 20th anniversary celebration. Notable campaigns he has led include acclaimed Shout! Studios original features like Old Henry, major releases such as What’s Love Got to Do with It? and Language Lessons, and other multi-platform releases in various genres.

Prior to his time at Shout! Studios, Chen served as the director of TV, film, and home entertainment at MPRM Communications.

Founded by Richard Foos, Bob Emmer and Garson Foos in 2003, Shout! Studios’ current partners and properties include Aardman Animations, ALF, The Carol Burnett Show, Stephen J. Cannell Productions, the Roger Corman New Horizons Pictures Library, GKIDS, ITV Studios, The Johnny Carson Show, LAIKA Studios, Mystery Science Theater 3000 (in partnership with creator Joel Hodgson), and Sesame Street, to name a few.

Among the company’s upcoming feature releases are the darkly comedic thriller The Kill Room, starring Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson, which hits theaters nationwide on September 28, and the starry animated pic The Canterville Ghost led by Stephen Fry, which will bow in theaters around Halloween before rolling out on other platforms.