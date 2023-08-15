You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Annika’: Masterpiece Drops Trailer For Season 2

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Shining Vale’ Reveals Season 2 Premiere Date & First-Look Photos

Photo of Greg Kinnear and Courteney Cox from Season 2 of 'Shining Vale'
Greg Kinnear and Courteney Cox Starz

Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear will return for Season 2 of Starz’s Shining Vale on October 13 at midnight ET on the Starz app, all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms and on Lionsgate+ streaming platform in the U.K. and Ireland; on linear at 9 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. New episodes will drop weekly on Fridays at midnight.

The show’s sophomore season picks up as Pat (Cox) and Terry (Kinnear) Phelps struggle with reconnecting their broken family, mental illness, menopause and trauma, as their Connecticut home continues to reveal more of its haunted past. Additionally, the spouses must battle their demons both internally and externally. And of course, Rosemary (Mira Sorvino) is back and lurking in the shadows.

Related Stories

Season 2 also stars Gus Birney, Merrin Dungey, and Dylan Gage, and features Judith Light, Allison Tolman and Sherilyn Fenn.

Shining Vale is executive produced by Jeff Astrof from Other Shoe Productions; Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford from Merman; Aaron Kaplan and Melanie Frankel from Kapital Entertainment. Cox also serves as a producer.

The series is co-created by Astrof and Horgan and is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Lionsgate Television in association with Other Shoe Productions, Merman and Kapital Entertainment.

More first-look photos can be found below.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad