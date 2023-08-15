‘Shining Vale’ Reveals Season 2 Premiere Date & First-Look Photos

Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear will return for Season 2 of Starz’s Shining Vale on October 13 at midnight ET on the Starz app, all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms and on Lionsgate+ streaming platform in the U.K. and Ireland; on linear at 9 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. New episodes will drop weekly on Fridays at midnight.

The show’s sophomore season picks up as Pat (Cox) and Terry (Kinnear) Phelps struggle with reconnecting their broken family, mental illness, menopause and trauma, as their Connecticut home continues to reveal more of its haunted past. Additionally, the spouses must battle their demons both internally and externally. And of course, Rosemary (Mira Sorvino) is back and lurking in the shadows.

Season 2 also stars Gus Birney, Merrin Dungey, and Dylan Gage, and features Judith Light, Allison Tolman and Sherilyn Fenn.

Shining Vale is executive produced by Jeff Astrof from Other Shoe Productions; Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford from Merman; Aaron Kaplan and Melanie Frankel from Kapital Entertainment. Cox also serves as a producer.

The series is co-created by Astrof and Horgan and is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Lionsgate Television in association with Other Shoe Productions, Merman and Kapital Entertainment.

More first-look photos can be found below.