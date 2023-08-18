Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet Play ‘Henry Johnson’

Shia LaBeouf will make his stage debut in Pulitzer Prize winner David Mamet’s world premiere play, Henry Johnson, directed by The L Word: Generation Q Showrunner, Marja-Lewis Ryan at The Electric Lodge in Venice, CA. The cast features Academy Award nominee, David Paymer; Mamet’s frequent collaborator, Dominic Hoffman; and Broadway’s Evan Jongkeit in the show’s titular role of Henry Johnson.

“I am incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to work with David Mamet,” LaBeouf said. “His talent and creativity are unparalleled, and it is truly an honor to collaborate with arguably our greatest living playwright. “Henry Johnson” is a unique and compelling story. It has not only inspired me but has also pushed me to grow as a performer. Marja’s guidance and mentorship have been invaluable, and I am grateful for the knowledge and wisdom Evan has shared with me. Working with these artists has deepened my appreciation for the power of storytelling. I am immensely thankful for the chance to learn from and build with them.”

The play follows the plight of a man after an act of compassion upends his life. Opening is set for September 1, 2023.

“Constantin Stanislavski wrote that any director who does something interesting with the text does not understand the text,” Mamet said. “Most stage directors are only English teachers with a stage manager to bring them tea while they confuse the actors. God forgive them, and may God bless Ms. Ryan.”

The play is set to have a run from Sept. 1 to Sept. 24.