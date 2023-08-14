‘Shazam’ Star Zachary Levi Calls Out Hollywood For Output Of “Garbage” Content

Zachary Levi is causing a stir once again with his comments about Hollywood. The Shazam! star was at a fan event where he called out the film industry for the “garbage” content they output.

“I personally feel like the amount of content that comes out of Hollywood that is garbage — they don’t care enough to actually make it great for you guys. They don’t,” Levi said during the Chicago Fan Expo this weekend while voicing support for the writers and actors on strike. (via EW)

The star of the box office dud Shazam! Fury of the Gods continued, “How many times do you watch a trailer and go, ‘Oh my god, this looks so cool!’ Then you go to the movie and it’s like, ‘This was what I get?’ They know that once you’ve already bought the ticket and you’re in the seat, they’ve got your money. And the only way for us to change any of it is to not go to the garbage. We have to actively not choose the garbage. It’ll help. It’ll help a lot.”

Levi recently clarified comments he made during a fan event about the SAG-AFTRA strike that impedes him from talking about his work as an actor.

The Chuck alum said that his comments were taken out of context adding, “I fully support my union, the WGA, and the strike. I remain an outspoken critic of the exploitative system that us artists are subject to work in since I started my journey in this business 25 years ago. This strike is necessary to protect ourselves, our writers, and all those working in production who make the industry move.”

Levi also mentioned that during the strike he believes that actors shouldn’t forget about their fans as “our business exists and succeeds because of the fans, and I think it’s imperative we appreciate them for their support of our careers.”