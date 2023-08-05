Sharon Farrell Dies: Actress Who Starred In Film ‘It’s Alive’ And On TV’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Was 82

Sharon Farrell, whose long career included star turns in film, television, and on Broadway, died May 15 in Orange County. Her death at 82 was only recently discovered by relatives, who posted the news to Facebook, but they were unsure of the cause.

Farrell had an extensive resume, but is best remembered for the film It’s Alive, in which she played the mother of a murderous deformed infant. She also had roles in the films The Stunt Man, Lone Wolf McQuade, Marlowe, The Reivers (with Steve McQueen) and Can’t Buy Me Love (1987).

On television, Farrell recurred as Det. Lori Wilson in the final season of the original “Hawaii Five-O.” She was also Florence Webster on the CBS soap opera “The Young and the Restless” from 1991-97.

Born Sharon Forsmoe on Christmas Eve in 1940 in Sioux City, Iowa, she moved to New York, where she acted and modeled.

She made her film debut in 1959’s Kiss Her Goodbye, then danced on Broadway.

In 1962, Farrell starred on the short-lived NBC newspaper drama “Saints and Sinners,” and appeared with Tony Curtis and Suzanne Pleshette in the comedy film, 40 Pounds of Trouble.

Farrell was a frequent television guest star throughout her career, having appearances on “My Favorite Martian,” “Wagon Train,” “Gunsmoke,” and “The Beverly Hillbillies,” among many other shows.

Her film résumé also included A Lovely Way to Die, Not With My Wife, You Don’t!, The Love Machine and Night of the Comet.

She is survived by a son, Chance, a grandson, Wayde, and daughter-in-law Mandi.